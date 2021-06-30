Mauritania’s designated ambassador to Venezuela visits Center for African, American and Caribbean Knowledge

Written by Simon Garcia on 30/06/2021 . Posted in News

The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Abdoulaye Idrissa Wagner, resident in Brazil and concurrent in Venezuela, made an important tour on Wednesday at the Center for African, American and Caribbean Knowledge, with the aim of exchanging ideas about the historical relations between the African and South American peoples.

During his visit to the academic and cultural institute, he was received by the Director Reinaldo Bolívar, who guided the diplomat and his entourage on a tour through the facilities, where they talked about the achievements obtained by the Center for African, American and Caribbean Knowledge as a study house.

The meeting was conducive for both parties to express their desire to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and cooperation in cultural and educational matters between the two nations.

The visit of the designated Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to the Center for African, American and Caribbean Knowledge is part of the work agenda carried out before the delivery of his Credentials to the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.