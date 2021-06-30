Another 258 returnees from Peru can embrace their family again thanks to the Plan Vuelta a la Patria

Written by Simon Garcia on 30/06/2021 . Posted in News

A flight of the State airline Conviasa, corresponding to a new day of the Plan Vuelta a la Patria, landed this Wednesday morning on the runway of the Simón Bolívar International Airport, in La Guaira, with 258 nationals who return from Peru with the joy of reconnect with their families and other loved ones.

Adelso Sánchez, a native of Dabajuro, Falcón state, expressed feeling very happy with the return to his homeland, thanking God and the Bolivarian Government for the opportunity to return, since he was “trapped” in Peru, not having the economic resources to pay for the repatriation trip.

“I am extremely happy. It is a very great joy that I cannot describe. I return to see my family again, my wife and my children”, shared Jean Carlos Moya, who spent three years as a migrant in the Andean country.

Likewise, Mrs. Roodemych Manríquez, who returned with her family, thanked the support provided by the Venezuelan Government with this flight that brings her back to her homeland. “I can’t stand the emotion of seeing and hugging my family again”, she confessed.

This new contingent brings to 25,454 the number of Venezuelan nationals that the Plan Vuelta a la Patria has rescued in the receiving countries and brought back to Venezuela voluntarily, being the largest humanitarian repatriation bridge implemented by a government in history.

Peru, with 6,545, follows Brazil (7,285) as the country from which more Venezuelans have returned with the government plan implemented since 2018 by the administration of President Nicolás Maduro. Other countries reached by the airlift are Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Italy and Mexico.

