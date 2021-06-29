Vice-minister for Africa receives the next Nigerian Ambassador

Written by Simon Garcia on 29/06/2021 . Posted in News

The Vice-minister for Africa of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Yuri Pimentel, held on Tuesday a meeting with who will be the new ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in our country, Olorundare Phillip Awoniyi.

During the meeting, both diplomats reiterated their intention to work on strengthening strategic relations of interest to both countries.

The Vice-minister stressed that the relations between Nigeria and Venezuela date back 50 years and, in addition, stressed that they have common interests and goals as members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Through Bolivarian geopolitics promoted by Commander Hugo Chávez, as well as diplomacy of peace, developed by President Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela and Nigeria have reached important achievements in the fields of politics, culture, education and health.

Soon, Ambassador Olorundare Phillip Awoniyi will present his credentials to the National Executive.