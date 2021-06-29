Vice-minister for Africa meets with new concurrent Ambassador of Mauritania in Venezuela

Written by Simon Garcia on 29/06/2021 . Posted in News

The Vice-minister for Africa of the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations, Yuri Pimentel, held on Monday a working meeting with the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Abdoulaye Idrissa Wagner, resident in Brazil and concurrent with Venezuela.

During the meeting, the diplomats reviewed the cooperation agenda developed by both nations, especially in the areas of agriculture, education, mining, fishing, as well as commercial interest.

The meeting highlighted the importance of consolidating mutual support in multilateral spaces, both countries being members of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Vice-minister Pimentel explained the strategy of aggression imposed on Venezuela by the United States, which includes the infliction of unilateral coercive measures with a devastating impact on the people.

In that sense, he affirmed that Venezuela has good allies in the world, such as Russia, China and Iran, who have helped it break the economic siege.

Regarding the management of COVID-19 in the Bolivarian nation, the Vice-minister for Africa stressed that it has managed to keep the contagion curve flat, thanks to the scheme implemented by the Revolutionary Government.

He also detailed the achievements of the Bolivarian Government for the consolidation of national peace, among which he mentioned the election of the National Assembly, which took place in December 2020, and the appointment of a new National Electoral Council (CNE).

The visit of the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania responds to the forthcoming presentation of the credentials before the National Executive.