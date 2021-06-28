Venezuela condemns international terrorism in all its forms and manifestations at the UN High Level Conference

Written by Simon Garcia on 28/06/2021 . Posted in News

This Monday, during its participation in the second High-Level Conference of Heads of Antiterrorist Organizations of the Member States, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically condemned international terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, regardless of its motivations and place of origin.

“Our country considers international terrorism to be one of the greatest threats to international peace and security. The acts committed by terrorist groups threaten the territorial integrity and political unity of the States, destabilizing legitimate governments and their constitutional orders”, said B/G Miguel Ángel Gallegos Matos, Head of the National Office Against Organized Crime and Terrorism Financing (Oncdoft).

During his telematic intervention, the Head of Oncdoft assured that “the trend of unilateralism demonstrated with the illegal promulgation of sanctions lists -with which it is intended to arbitrarily catalog sovereign countries as supposed ‘promoters of terrorism’- undermines international cooperation in this matter”.

He also denounced that the misuse of new technologies “are clear threats and emerging trends” that deserve attention and debate within the United Nations, thus reiterating the need to strengthen multilateralism, solidarity and international cooperation for the benefit of all The humanity.

“The fight against terrorism is no exception. If we really want to prevent, combat and eliminate this terrible scourge, we must join forces to comprehensively address its roots and comply with international commitments on the matter”, he insisted.

At the end of his speech, the Venezuelan representative called on the member states to frankly take on the fight against terrorism, adopting truly effective and innovative measures, based on respect for the United Nations Charter, international treaties on the matter, and the rules of International law, in order to put an end to this woe and achieve a truly peaceful and prosperous world.

“From Venezuela we ratify our determination to advance in this regard”, he concluded.