China and Venezuela celebrate 47 years of relations of brotherhood, cooperation and solidarity

28/06/2021

The People’s Republic of China and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela established diplomatic ties 47 years ago, and since the start of the Bolivarian Revolution, under the command of Commander Hugo Chávez, the bonds of brotherhood and cooperation were further strengthened.

Today, under the leadership of President Nicolás Maduro, relations between both nations follow an unstoppable path for the definitive construction of a multipolar world.

Since June 28, 1974, China-Venezuela friendly ties are based on the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit with a view to the future.

To date, a significant number of projects have been executed in the areas of energy, industry, public works, housing, agriculture, science and technology, transportation, culture, commerce, and security and defense.

In this sense, it is important to remember Commander Chávez, who, in a press conference offered on December 6, 2011, made the route clear for the work with the Asian giant, a goal that he projected until 2030.

“Relations with China are wonderful, I said and I repeat, from all points of view, from the heart, brotherhood, mutual understanding, political relations of the highest level. We have consolidated a strategic political and economic alliance (…) Now it’s time for the China-Venezuela relations plan for the next 20 years, from 2011 to 2030”, stated the then president, Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías.

This strategic alliance was established by Presidents Chávez and Jiang Zemin in 2001, with the founding of the Venezuela-China High Level Mixed Commission, as a mechanism for political dialogue and bilateral cooperation, from oil and energy spheres, to the aerospace plane.

For President Nicolás Maduro, relations with China were transformed from a simple cooperation, to a High-Level association for the economic development of the country.

Solidarity relationships

China-Venezuela relations have raised their horizon, specifically in the area of ​​health, after declaring the Coronavirus pandemic on a global scale in 2020, with the implementation of a permanent air bridge between the two nations.

With the appearance of this pandemic, China placed itself at the full service of the Venezuelan people to combat the effects of COVID-19, with the shipment of medicines, rapid tests, biosafety material and masks, in addition to the vaccines manufactured by the Sinopharm company.

This aid is possible thanks to the agreements reached, and it is precisely this action of solidarity which shows to the world the strength of the bonds of brotherhood between the two peoples.