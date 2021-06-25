Venezuela Reports Newsletter N° 14

Written by Joselyn Ariza on . Posted in News, Venezuela-Report

The splendor of Carabobo lights up America!: we celebrate 200 years of the battle that sealed our independence, a popular celebration that brought our friends from around the world to continue fighting for a world free of imperial impositions.  Together with the countries of the Alba, we are advancing towards the union of our America, to face the challenges of the post-pandemic world, overcome the blockade and honor our liberators.  We tell you about this heroic feat in the 14th edition of ‘Venezuela Reports’.

Venezuela Reports Newsletter Nº 14

Temas: Venezuela Reports.

