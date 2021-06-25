Foreign Vice-minister Daniela Rodríguez meets with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Riabkov in Sochi

Written by César Torres on 25/06/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Vice-minister for Multilateral Affairs, Daniela Rodríguez, held a meeting on Friday with the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Riabkov, in Sochi, to discuss the strengthening of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC).

The conversation took place ahead of the forthcoming meeting of the Convention’s signatory countries and during the preparations for the 9th BTWC Review Conference.

Likewise, the Venezuelan and Russian authorities reviewed issues related to the cooperation between their countries in the multilateral area such as the common defense of international law, inclusive multilateralism and the Charter of the United Nations.

Foreign Vice-minister Rodríguez is on a visit to Sochi on the occasion of the 3rd International Conference on Global Biosecurity Challenges, Problems and Solutions, where she participated in the panel discussion themed “Development of International Cooperation under the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC).”