Foreign Minister Arreaza holds meeting with representatives of International Assembly of the Peoples

Written by César Torres on 25/06/2021 . Posted in News

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza held on Friday a meeting with a delegation of the International Assembly of the Peoples (IAP) to assess the struggles of social movements in the world.

At the meeting, the representatives of social and political movements and organizations reaffirmed their support for the defense of Venezuela’s sovereignty and self-determination.

In this regard, delegate Manolo de los Santos stressed that “participating in the Bicentennial Congress of the Peoples of the World was an unforgettable experience, because we knew firsthand the social struggle of Venezuelans and connected with the left-wing, progressive, anti-imperialist forces of the world. We’ve come out stronger and inspired to keep on fighting.”

Likewise, Vijay Prashad, director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, sad that “the Bicentennial Congress of the Peoples of the World is a symbol of the spirit of the Battle of Carabobo against the Monroe Doctrine. The Monroe Doctrine is the past, and the spirit of the Battle of Carabobo is sovereignty and future,” he stressed.

The Bicentennial Congress ended on Thursday at a ALBA-TCP Joint Summit on the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Carabobo.