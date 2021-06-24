Grenada’s Agriculture Minister arrives in Caracas for 19th ALBA-TCP Summit of Heads of State

Written by César Torres on 24/06/2021 . Posted in News

On Wednesday, Grenada’s Minister of Agriculture, Lands and Forestry Peter David arrived in Venezuela to participate in the 19th of Heads of State and Government of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA-TCP).

Under the theme “Alliance for Life and Independence,” the regional integration bloc will hold its 19th summit in Caracas, Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, to strengthen integration and its joint post-pandemic action plan.

On February 18, 2021, a virtual ALBA-TCP agriculture meeting was held in addition to other meetings that took place in 2021 in areas such as education, health, women issues, and communication and information, as well as the 21st Political Council and a meeting of Research Institutes of the Global South.

Since the creation of ALBA-TCP in 2004, Grenada has reaffirmed its commitment to regional integration and brotherhood with the rest of member countries: Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The 19th ALBA-TCP Summit of Heads of State and Government takes place on the commemoration of the Bicentennial of the Battle of Carabobo, the heroic deed that consolidated Venezuela’s independence.